BRATTLEBORO — On May 5, Windham & Windsor Housing Trust staff, board, Groundworks Collaborative members, Southeast Vt. Cooperative Invasive Species Management Association and Chalet neighbors gathered to tackle the invasive species that have, over the decades, begun to dominate the local ecology on the Chalet’s 17-acre property in West Brattleboro.
The group of about 20 volunteers kicked off the day with an overview from CISMA member Pieter van Loon, Vermont Land Trust Director of Forest Stewardship on the invasive plants present, how to identify them and how to manage them.
After passing around samples of glossy buckthorn, bittersweet, multiflora rose, Japanese knotweed, winged euonymus (burning bush) and barberry the group rolled up their sleeves and set to work, clipping, sawing, pulling and hauling the plants.
The idea for this event started in 2021 when Jane Diefenbach, a neighbor to the Chalet approached the Housing Trust about being involved in the broader community effort of education about and management of invasive plant species. “The Chalet is a beautiful site and the Dalems left us so much to work with,” Jane explained. “Our activities these first two years — clearing the margin of the forest of buckthorn last year and removing honeysuckle, bittersweet and multiflora rose near the buildings this year — have restored outdoor spaces that people can use. There is more work to do, but we’ve done so much and making this an annual event will be transformative.”
After hauling many full trailers of invasive plants, the group recouped with burgers and hot dogs were joined by residents and enjoyed the beautiful day.