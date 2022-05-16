TOWNSHEND — Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital needs your help. It has an opportunity to win $10,000 from the Red Sox Foundation, and it needs your votes.
Every year the Red Sox Foundation IMPACT Awards give Red Sox fans, and others, the opportunity to nominate their favorite nonprofits in all six New England states. Grace Cottage was one of the many organizations nominated. It has been notified that it is one of the finalists chosen for Vermont, in recognition of its work to raise awareness and to improve mental health outcomes in the community.
There are five finalist organizations in each state. First place wins $10,000, second place wins $3,000 and third place wins $2,000. The winner will be chosen, based on the number of votes received. Everyone can vote once a day, every day, from now until May 31.
Encourage everyone to help Grace Cottage and its patients by voting daily between now and the end of the month. Click on this link to vote redsox.com/IMPACT.