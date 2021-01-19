MONTPELIER — In the ongoing effort to connect Vermont food and food products to those struggling during the pandemic, three Vermont entities have teamed up to help donate cheese to the Vermont Foodbank. As a result of a donation from Vermont Rotary Clubs across the state, Vermonters in need will be able to access cheddar cheese from the Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets continues to facilitate efforts to connect agriculture and food producers to those in need.
“We applaud our partners in the effort to assist our most vulnerable citizens with food insecurity issues,” Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts said. “Although there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we must continue to recognize the hardships many Vermonters are experiencing. Our farmers and food businesses are making important efforts to address this, including food and funding.”
Vermont Rotary groups have once again provided monetary support for a donation to the Vermont Foodbank. In 2020, Vermont Rotary groups were part of a collaboration to turn milk from Vermont dairies into yogurt and butter for distribution from the Vermont Foodbank.
“Throughout COVID-19, Rotary clubs in Vermont and New Hampshire have worked with community partners to help dairy farmers and food-insecure residents,” said Martin Cohn, a Brattleboro Rotary Club past-president who spearheaded the project. “Members and clubs from two Rotary districts – 7870 and 7850 – reached into their pockets to enable the Vermont Foodbank to buy dairy products directly from a Vermont dairy producer. We are pleased to be a part of this initiative to get nutritious cheddar cheese to Vermont families during these difficult times and help a Vermont dairy farmer challenged by disruptions as a result of COVID-19.”
Vermont Rotary clubs joined forces to raise nearly $10,000 dollars to purchase the Vermont cheddar from Windsor-based Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company. The purchase supplied 1,750 pounds of cheddar cheese or 4,000 seven-ounce servings.
Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company CEO Kent Underwood acknowledged the importance of this effort for Vermonters in need, and the community effort it took to make it happen. “We thank the Rotary Clubs of Vermont for their collaborative fundraising efforts, and for the opportunity to provide our cheese to Vermonters in a time of need. Not only does this bolster the efforts of the Vermont Foodbank, but it also has a positive impact on our local employment and farm production.“