RANDOLPH CENTER — 2021 marks the 12th annual Vermont Technical College Honors Celebration, a chance to celebrate the students’ success. These students have demonstrated the hard work, commitment and dedication needed to succeed in rigorous programs, and soon will be leaders in their professions. They are joining a history of students recognized for academic excellence and college service, and are receiving recognition by professional societies.
• Jenna Ross of Brattleboro has been recognized for BSN Nurse Leadership Award and Sigma Theta Tau
• Leanna Mager of Westminster has been recognized for Veterinary Technology Department Greatest All-Around Academic Development
• Dayna Goodell of Bennington has been recognized for YSCC Academic All Conference — Women’s Soccer
• Clairissa Quigley of Bennington has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu
• Kaitlin Haskins of Brattleboro has been recognized for Alpha Delta Nu
• Theron Wilkinson of Bellows Falls has been recognized for Phi Theta Kappa