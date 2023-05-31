BRATTLEBORO — The Walk for Amber and Amber Bernier Scholarship committees have announced that the 17th annual Walk for Amber will take place on Sunday, June 4.
Registration will begin at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital parking lot at 10 a.m. Participants are offered a chance to contribute to the fundraiser. The raffle drawing takes place at 10:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 11 a.m.
The course is a 5-mile loop beginning and ending at the hospital. Over the years, hundreds of walkers have participated, and many more have supported the scholarship by purchasing raffle tickets.
The Walk for Amber Raffle this year offers 12 prize options, from a coffee-lovers gift bag, Vermont maple syrup, an overnight at the Grafton Inn, a handmade braided rug and more. To see the raffle list, go to “Amber Bernier Memories” on Facebook or the amberbernierscholarship.org website under Fundraising Events. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 or six for $5 on Venmo @walkforamber. Put the number of the prizes selected in the comments.
Walk organizers extended thanks all those who have contributed to the raffle, “proof that the people and businesses in our community are caring and generous.” To date, there have been 54 scholarships totaling over $32,000 awarded to graduating high school seniors throughout the region.