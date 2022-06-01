BRATTLEBORO — The Walk for Amber and Amber Bernier Scholarship Committees will host the 16th Annual Walk for Amber on Sunday, June 5. Registration begins at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital parking lot at 10 a.m. Participants are offered a chance to contribute to the fundraiser. The Raffle Drawing takes place at 10:30 a.m. and the Walk begins at 11 a.m.
The course is a five mile loop beginning and ending at BMH. Over the years, hundreds of walkers have participated and many more have supported the scholarship by purchasing raffle tickets.
This year's raffle features a prize list with 27 prize options from jewelry and free dinners, to an overnight at the Grafton Inn, a handmade braided rug and other prizes.
To see the raffle list, go to “Amber Bernier Memories” on Facebook or the amberbernierscholarship.org website under Fundraising Events. Purchase raffle tickets for $1 or six tickets for $5 on Venmo, @walkforamber. Put the number of the prizes selected in the comments.
Walk organizers expressed thanks all those who have contributed to the raffle. To date, there have been 51 scholarships totaling over $32,000 awarded to graduating high school seniors throughout the region pursuing careers in cosmetology, early childhood education, community college and other helping professions.