BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Humane Society will hold the 18th Annual Walk for Animals at the Retreat Farm on Saturday. Registration begins at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., participants and their canine companions will walk a 2-mile loop through downtown Brattleboro. (Social, well-behaved dogs who will enjoy the crowd are welcome to walk. All dogs must be leashed, no flexi-leads).
The event leverages community support when participants ask friends, family and colleagues to donate towards their walk. A pledge sheet can be downloaded at windhamcountyhumane.org or people can donate online at www.gofundme.com/f/18th-annual-walk-for-animals. The top 10 fundraisers win prizes donated by local businesses, and all participants who raise $50 or more will get a dog bandana and an insulated lunch bag.
One Stop Country Pet Supply is sponsoring the event and donated a $250 gift card as one of the prizes for top fundraisers.
In 2020, the WCHS helped 2,000 animals, serving more animals than ever despite the pandemic.
“The hard work of the staff made this impressive number possible,” said Annie Guion, who recently announced her retirement as executive director. “As the only shelter in Vermont offering affordable veterinary care, staff really rose to the challenge.”
The shelter focused on local animals while also continuing to rescue animals from other parts of the country that faced euthanasia due to a lack of space, once travel bans were lifted. In 2021, WCHS says it is seeing a continued desperate need for veterinary care.
“Local vets are referring clients to us,” said director of operations, Keri Roberts. “We have people calling who have been told by their veterinarian that it will be 5-6 weeks before they can get in for a euthanasia appointment. That’s an emotionally draining but critical service and we are grateful that we can help in these heartbreaking situations.”
The shelter also offers basic care that keeps pets home and healthy. To date this year the facility has provided 765 rabies vaccines, 696 distemper vaccines and 569 spay/neuter surgeries to owned animals and community cats.
Can't attend the walk? Donate at the Go Fund Me page, or at windhamcountyhumane.org/donate or mail a check to: WCHS, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302