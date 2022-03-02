BRATTLEBORO — Beginning on Tuesday and continuing through Sunday, there will be a labyrinth in the snow on the front lawn of Centre Congregational Church on Main Street. Labyrinths have ancient origins and represent a practice used by many different faiths for spiritual centering, contemplation and prayer. This simple serpentine labyrinth provides an opportunity for a brief, contemplative walk, perhaps during the day or by candle light at night.
“Ice candles” will be lit in our labyrinth each night between 6 and 7 p.m. This will provide a special setting for us all to pray for people in the world who are suffering due to war and violence. On Friday, from 6:30 to 7 p.m., Centre Church will gather in a collective vigil to hold people in war torn countries in our hearts and minds.
All are welcome to join in at that time to walk the labyrinth and pray for the people of the Ukraine, as well as Afghanistan and Yemen.