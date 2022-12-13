Vermont has ranked first as 2022’s safest state in the U.S. in a recent study from WalletHub.
In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics. The data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.
WalletHub compared the 50 states in metrics such as personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness to create an index and create a ranking.
On a scale ranking states from one, being the safest, through 50, being the most dangerous, Vermont ranked 2nd in the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
When it came to violent crime, Vermont ranked 4th in murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita and 4th in assaults per capita, making Vermont one of the safest in that category behind Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut.
In regards to work safety and occupation, Vermont ranked 21st for loss amounts from climate disasters per capita, 11th in job security and 13th in fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full-time workers.
Vermont maintained safe streets by ranking 10th in fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel and 3rd in its share of the uninsured population.
Vermont also ranked 26th in bullying incidence ratings and 9th in sex offenders per capita.