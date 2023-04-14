BRATTLEBORO — Next week, crews will be finalizing the work on Walnut Street near the intersection with Terrace Street. Repairs will be made on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing through the afternoon on Friday, April 21. The road will be closed from 71 Walnut Street through the intersection with Terrace Street.
Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Peter Lynch at plynch@brattleboro.org