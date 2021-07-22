WESTMINSTER — Savings Bank of Walpole recently presented a check for $5,000 for general support and Adopt a Cottage Program sponsorship at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children.
“We are huge supporters and fans of all that you and the Kurn Hattin team does and this is a small token of our gratitude for what you do for our children,” Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole and Kurn Hattin’s president of the Board of Trustees, stated in a news release.
The Adopt-a-Cottage program provides businesses, organizations and individuals an opportunity to sponsor one of the cottages where the children live on campus. The sponsorship not only provides for basic necessities of cottage life, but also, it allows the sponsors to spend time with and get to know the children.
Savings Bank of Walpole has been a longtime fan and supporter of Kurn Hattin Homes.