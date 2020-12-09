KEENE, N.H. — Savings Bank of Walpole was once again ranked as one of the 85 Best Banks to Work for in the United States in 2020 by American Banker Magazine, which recently announced the results of its eighth annual competition. This marks the fourth year in a row that SBW has been included on American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks” list.
“As a small, local bank, being included on American Banker Magazine’s Best Banks to Work For list is a great honor for Savings Bank of Walpole,” said Mark Bodin, president for Savings Bank of Walpole. “This honor places SBW in the top 2 percent of banks nationally.
It is especially meaningful in a year that has been so challenging for everyone.
Being recognized as a Best Bank to Work for in 2020 is a testament to the hard work of our employees as well as the loyalty of our customers and our community.”
The Best Banks to Work For Program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available in the September issue of American Banker Magazine.
Founded in 1875, Savings Bank of Walpole is headquartered in Cheshire County and serves the Connecticut River Valley and Monadnock Regions of New Hampshire and Vermont from offices in Walpole and Keene.