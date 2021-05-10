KEENE, N.H. — Savings Bank of Walpole has issued a call for entries for its 2021 Community Calendar and Website Photo Contest. The contest, which runs May 1-31, is being held in conjunction with the other affiliates of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB) including Meredith Village Savings Bank (MVSB), Merrimack County Savings Bank (the Merrimack) and NHTrust.
Winning photos will demonstrate a strong focus on community events and people enjoying the venues, attractions and local businesses of New Hampshire and highlight the unique character and beauty of the state, especially the Monadnock Region.
Chosen images will be featured on the websites and social media accounts for Savings Bank of Walpole and/or its subsidiaries of NHMB, as well as in a 2022 wall calendar. Each bank will release a unique calendar containing photos that are local to the communities they serve. Photos may also be selected for holiday cards and note cards.
A $100 cash prize will be awarded for each winning photo – and contestants can submit up to a maximum of 10 entries. All submittals will be done electronically. Decisions will be based on suitability of the subject, quality of the photography, and adherence to the purpose of the contest.
“This is our third year holding the contest and we’ve seen so many beautiful photos — we encourage photographers of all skill levels to show us their local spirit by submitting entries,” Mark Bodin, President for Savings Bank of Walpole, said in a statement. “The community’s involvement in the past two years has been impressive and we look forward to another great year.”
Visit walpolebank.com/photocontest for complete contest rules, details, and a link to upload photos. No payment or purchase is required to enter or win.