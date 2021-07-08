KEENE, NH — Savings Bank of Walpole has announced plans to open a new branch in Winchester. The bank has filed applications with the FDIC and New Hampshire Banking Department to open a branch at the recently vacated TD Bank location next to Kulick’s Market. This will be Savings Bank of Walpole’s sixth branch in Cheshire County at a time when other banks are either closing branches or being sold to larger out-of-state banks.
“TD Bank’s departure left Winchester without a bank and we immediately began hearing from businesses, individuals and town officials asking Savings Bank of Walpole to consider opening a branch in Winchester” reports Mark Bodin, President of Savings Bank of Walpole. “The Monadnock Region is our home and we felt a sense of duty to explore how we can expand to serve Winchester and the surrounding area. The ability to move into an established bank facility along with the support from the town’s businesses, residents and town leadership played a big role in our decision to move forward. We look forward to being more than the town’s bank, we plan to be a partner for Winchester and part of its future growth” said Bodin.
“The Town of Winchester is extremely excited to see that Savings Bank of Walpole has decided to open a branch in Winchester,” said Winchester Town Administrator Karey Miner. “We feel that Savings Bank of Walpole will be a huge asset to our Town. On behalf of the residents and the Town of Winchester we would like to take this time to welcome Savings Bank of Walpole to Winchester.“
Savings Bank of Walpole plans to begin work on renovating the branch this summer with an expected opening around Labor Day. “This will be a full-service branch, offering the same services as Savings Bank of Walpole’s five existing locations in Keene and Walpole,” reports Dominic Perkins, the bank’s Senior Vice President of Retail.
With assets totaling $602 million, the Bank offers a wide range of financial products, including services to individuals, businesses and organizations. The Bank is affiliated with NH Mutual Bancorp, further enhancing the quality products and services it provides to customers. The Bank is a partner of the NHTrust1 brand to better serve customers by providing localized trust and wealth management products and services. Savings Bank of Walpole is an equal housing lender, and member of the FDIC. For more information visit www.walpolebank.com or call (603) 352-1822.