WESTMINSTER — With roots firmly planted in the history of Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, the Hubbard family's legacy will help ensure the success of future generations of students.
A transformative $1.2 million bequest in 2021 from the estate of John A. Hubbard of Walpole has provided Kurn Hattin Homes with the means to realize a broad array of campus dreams, according to a news release. Kurn Hattin is a residential and educational program serving children, ages 5-15, from throughout the Northeast from families dealing with difficult circumstances. Intended by John A. Hubbard to help with operational and programmatic needs at Kurn Hattin, this bequest is said to embody his deep affection for Kurn Hattin and his intimate understanding of the needs of the children.
A SmartLab, one of the main components purchased with the bequest, is essentially a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) classroom developed by Creative Learning Systems of Colorado. This lab facility, the first SmartLab in the New England area, is fully functional inside the new John A. & Carol A. Hubbard Technology Center, which was dedicated in September.
The SmartLab, facilitated by Ben Weiner, includes hundreds of learning kits, hardware and software, furniture, complete curricular guidance, and a digital supplemental curriculum that provides a student-led approach to project-based learning, much of it cross-curricular. It is a hands-on, problem-solving, student-directed learning program designed to prepare students for tomorrow's world using ISTE (International Society for Technology in Education) standards, giving them tools to make decisions, design and solve problems, and manage complex tasks in product-creation learning.
Topics include robotics, structural engineering, digital arts, 3D modeling and printing, computer programming, sensors and data science, and puzzles and games, all with an emphasis on critical thinking. Just as each SmartLab is designed to fit each school environment, activities are tailored for each student's skill level.
The SmartLab aligns with Hubbard's values, according to his daughter, Susan Hubbard Johnson of Walpole.
While her father, who passed away last year at age 93, didn't talk much about the organizations he supported during his lifetime, she said a theme in his philanthropy emerged. "Education, children and the environment," she said. "Those were his interests."
Upon graduating from the University of New Hampshire's College of Life Sciences and Agriculture in 1950 with a degree in poultry science, John Hubbard joined the family company, Hubbard Farms, where he became hatchery manager in 1962, working until August 1975. By 1974, when the business was acquired by pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co., he retired and embarked on what the family called his second career in community service. His "pay" for this second career came in the form of gratitude from the generations of New Hampshire's neediest children; the students, faculty, and staff of his UNH alma mater; and the residents of communities around the state who benefitted from his philanthropy over many decades.
Susan Johnson's grandfather, Austin Hubbard, and his two uncles, Leslie and Oliver Hubbard were also graduates of UNH and, together, are the university's greatest benefactors. They were also very involved with Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, which Johnson said initially set her father on that path.
At Kurn Hattin, he was an incorporator, trustee, president of the board, and trustee emeritus. He and his wife, Carol, were recipients of the Charles A. Dickinson Award for their dedication to Kurn Hattin. He also served as chair of the annual golf tournament committee for more than 15 years.
"Dad really enjoyed working with Kurn Hattin; it was one of the biggest parts of his life," said Johnson. After attending open house events and holiday concerts with her parents, followed by meals with the children and staff, Johnson's interest in being involved with Kurn Hattin quickly followed. Her husband, Peter, and their daughter, Rachel, also continue to carry on this legacy.
The Hubbard bequest will also fund a project to help renovate Kurn Hattin's Higbie Auditorium, along with other benefactors, including installation of new stage curtains and a new WiFi sound array and enhanced lighting system that both can be controlled from anywhere in the room, said Adam Hallock, director of maintenance and grounds. The new system has technology that will offer the ability to project theater backdrops onto a screen. That project is slated for completion by mid-December.
Completed work also aided by funding from the Hubbard gift includes a reinstall of the Wheeler Gymnasium floor and the addition of LED lighting, as well as storm cleanup of downed trees in a stream on campus.
Another likely project in consideration for the bequest funding is the buyout of a solar field on campus from the Whitney Blake Company which leases property from Kurn Hattin for a solar field installation and provides electricity credits to Kurn Hattin from the field.
"(The purchase of the solar field) would release us from electrical payments going forward," said Stephen Harrison, Kurn Hattin's executive director, adding that it would be a five to six-year payback. "It's a good opportunity for us to go solar. We wouldn't have to rely on oil so much because we'd be generating our own electricity."
Ownership of the solar field would be a significant part of "greening up" the campus, which is one of Kurn Hattin's strategic goals. Other projects include installing mini-split heat pump technology in residential cottages and electric vehicle charging stations.
Board President Mark Bodin commended the Hubbard family's past and continued support of Kurn Hattin as well as the Walpole community and Monadnock region. Bodin is also president of the Savings Bank of Walpole, of which John Hubbard served on the board for 20 years. He said he is impressed with how the Hubbard estate funds have been utilized thus far.
"Kurn Hattin is really committed to using (the bequest) in the spirit the Hubbards always intended," said Bodin. "There's a commitment to use it to make the experience better and better for the generations of kids to come."