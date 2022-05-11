BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro is seeking a lister, to be appointed by the Select Board to serve the remainder of a one-year term until March 7, at which time the candidate can run to be elected for a two-year term.
The candidate must be a registered voter of Brattleboro, understand appraisal methods and property assessment administration in Vermont, be detailed oriented, be interested and dedicated to the job responsibilities, have knowledge of the town and able to work collaboratively with others.
Real estate knowledge preferred but not required. The Board of Listers meets at least once annually to hear taxpayer grievances and to vote on exemptions, and to appear before the Board of Civil Authority to defend values against appeals of the grievance process.
The Board of Listers work closely with the Brattleboro Assessor’s Office. To see more about the Assessors’ Office and the role of the lister in Brattleboro, go to brattleboro.org/assessors-listers.