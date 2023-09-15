WARDSBORO — The Disaster Recovery Center in Wardsboro will cease operations at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, and relocate to Ludlow in Windsor County.
It will reopen at 8 a.m. Sept. 20, and continue with regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday. The new address is: Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St., Ludlow, VT 05149
Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday in Waterbury, Barre and Barton.