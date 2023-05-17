WARDSBORO — The Wardsboro History Group will hold its annual tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27, at the History House in the downtown area.
Antiques, a small table, wooden chairs, a rocking horse, two sleds, an old camera and a Singer cabinet sewing machine will be available for purchase.
Other newer items will include kitchenware, quilt throws, sheet sets, dog toys, collectible dolls, artwork, portable typewriters, puzzles, games, books, clothing, furniture and more.