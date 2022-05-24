WARDSBORO — Wardsboro history group is hosting a tag sale May 27-29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the history house on Route 100.
Items on sale will include: Nesting dining table, linen shelf, antique rockers, dry sink, lawn chairs, large and small dining room buffets, original framed artwork, original painted glass items, new wedding cake stands, sets of china, collectibles, portable electric typewriters, records, Bryer collectible horses with a homemade stable, assorted baskets, books, large antique lady dolls, toys, tools, clothes for women and men, snowshoes, antique metal ice skates and many other items.