WARDSBORO — Wilmington photographer Nicki Steel will be highlighting loon photographs at the Wardsboro Public Library during the month of August. She will also give a presentation, Loons of Southern Vermont, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, at the library.
Steel has been observing and photographing loons in the area for more than five years and does volunteer loon work for the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.
The talk and slide show will feature the history of loons on four lakes in the region, as well as highlight the beauty and behaviors these unique birds. The presentation and Q&A will run about an hour and a half. The presentation is free and open to the public and suitable for all ages. Light refreshments will be served. Her loon notecards will be for sale that evening.
The photographs in the show will be available for viewing and for sale for the entire month. A portion of the sales will be donated to the library.
For more information contact Nicki Steel at 802-464-5277.