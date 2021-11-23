WARDSBORO — The historic Methodist Church on Main Street in Wardsboro has recently reopened after being closed due to structural issues. A restoration committee was initiated and after several inspections, a plan was made to address the first phase of repair. Skilled contractors were hired under the direction of a project manager and this first phase was completed. This historic church was then deemed sound for worship. Sunday service begins at 9 a.m. All are welcome.
Several phases of restoration are planned for the future. Fund raising events and grants are also planned and donations are always welcome. Donations can be sent directly to Wardsboro Methodist Church, c/o P.O. Box 213, Wardsboro, VT 05355.
Here is the Advent Schedule for the Wardsboro Yoked Parish at the Methodist Church, 122 Main St.:
Sunday, Nov. 28: First Sunday of Advent. Communion will be celebrated.
Sunday, Dec. 5: Second Sunday of Advent.
Sunday, Dec. 12: Third Sunday of Advent.
Sunday, Dec. 19: Fourth Sunday of Advent.
Friday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Christmas Day: no worship service.
Sunday, Dec. 26: regular worship service.
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish will be distributing new and used winter clothing on Monday, Dec. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the church. Donations of winter clothing items are being accepted and may be brought to the church any day of the week and left inside the front door. Items may include winter hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, ear warmers, of all sizes; winter coats, sweaters, sweatshirts, pants, shirts, socks — children’s, men and women’s sizes; also, blankets, comforters, and quilts.
Contact Pastor Pete Carlson with any questions or comments at 802-874-4181, or at carlsonpw56@gmail.com .