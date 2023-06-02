BRATTLEBORO — The Connecticut River Conservancy is trying to reconnect the community to the Whetstone Brook by hosting outdoor events for all ages this spring
Everyone is invited to join with CRC River Steward Kathy Urffer and Water Way(s) Director Erin Maile O’Keefe, along with representatives from Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited for some fishing along the Whetstone Brook on June 4 and 11, beginning at 9 a.m.
This past Sunday CRC welcomed over 28 community members, mostly children, with doughnuts and fishing poles for a couple of hours of relaxed angling at the Whetstone Brook. Charles Soucy from Trout Unlimited offered help setting up lines and gave instruction on casting and how to read the Brook for the best place to drop your line. Organizers were able to sell fishing licenses on site using a mobile app for adults who needed one, while all kids under 15 can fish without a license.
“We are providing these events to reconnect the community with the Whetstone Brook and educate everyone about the great native trout fishery we have right here in our backyard," Urffer said in a news release. "The Brattleboro Housing Partnership completed a floodplain restoration project over the past couple of years which is not only protecting properties further downstream in the event of a flood, but also is providing a great new public area to access the Whetstone Brook."
O’Keefe continues, “Our Human Connection projects, such as this one, facilitate inclusive arts and social engagement. Some of our goals include creating additional spaces in West Brattleboro for the community to gather. This effort is connected to intensive watershed and place-making educational efforts that we are doing with fourth and sixth grade students from Academy School, to enable them to become stewards of their own environment.”
"I love being a part of these events” added Soucy from Trout Unlimited. “To see so many kids and families coming out to learn and share their interest in our local waters is amazing! My happiest memories from childhood are of ice fishing with my family on 'Kid's Day' on Moosehead Lake in Maine, where I am from. It always seemed like the entire village came out to fish, socialize, and to eat together out on the ice. It was awesome! For me, the Angling & Donuts events are an opportunity to take those memories and make them a reality for kids and families here and today. And the fact that this event gets to be held at a floodplain restoration project with an important story and new public fishing access is such a huge win-win for the human and natural community."
Join in again on the next two Sundays for some angling. Organizers will provide some fishing poles (or bring your own) and doughnuts made by small local bakeries.
Anyone age 15 or over will need a Vermont fishing license. You can buy a fishing license at Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters in Brattleboro or online before the event. More information here: https://anrweb.vt.gov/FWD/FW/LicenseInformation.aspx.
This event is free, but registration is encouraged so organizers order enough doughnuts and bring enough fishing poles.