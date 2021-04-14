BRATTLEBORO — Utilities Division crews will start spring flushing of the town water mains on Thursday, April 22, at 10 p.m. and continue through Saturday, May 8. Some daytime flushing will continue throughout the weeks of May 10 and May 17.
Customers are asked to check the flushing schedule closely as flushing causes water discoloration, low water pressure and in some areas, intervals of no water. Note that water main flushing will occur at night and during the day. Night flushing will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and day flushing will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
• Thursday, April 22, night: Marlboro Road area and Stockwell Drive. Water will be off for several hours in the areas of Carriage Hill, Yorkshire Circle and Hampshire Circle.
• Friday, April 23, night: Marlboro Road area and Western Avenue from The Chelsea Royal Diner on Marlboro Road to Melrose Terrace.
• Saturday, April 24, night: Western Avenue from Edward Heights to I-91. Water will be off for several hours in the areas of Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Carriage Hill, Hampshire Circle, Yorkshire Circle, Greenleaf Street, Country Hill, Green Meadow, South Street, Thayer Ridge, West Village Meeting House, New England Drive and Brattle Street.
• Sunday, April 25, night: Western Avenue from I-91 to Jct. Green Street, Crosby Street, Williams Street area. Water will be off for several hours in the areas of Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Solar Hill, Brattle Street and New England Drive.
• Monday, April 26, day: Bonnyvale Road, Glen Street and Carriage Hill.
• Monday, April 26, night: Cedar Street, Spruce Street area, Chestnut Hill, Green Street, High Street and School Street area.
• Tuesday, April 27, day: Greenleaf Street area, Sherwood Hollow and Westgate area. Water will be off to Greenleaf Street, Green Meadow and Country Hill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, April 27, night: Guilford Street, Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Maple Street, Chestnut Street and Esteyville area.
• Wednesday, April 28, day: Green Hill Parkway, New England Drive Edward Heights Lawton Drive.
• Wednesday, April 28, night: Canal Street from Fairview Street south to John Sietz Drive, Fairview Street, Ledgewood Heights, Winter Street, Fairground Road, Atwood Street and Sunny Acres.
• Thursday, April 29, day: SIT, Dickinson Road, Kipling Road, Black Mountain Road.
• Thursday, April 29, night: Canal Street from Main Street to Fairground Road, Lexington Avenue, Belmont Avenue, Horton Place, Homestead Place, Brook Street and Clark Street area, Flat Street, and Elliot Street (east end).
• Friday, April 30, night: Prospect Street, South Main Street, Marlboro Avenue area, Frost Street, Elliot Street (west end).
• Saturday, May 1, night: Clark Avenue, Moreland Avenue, Mountain View, Baldwin Street, Oak Grove Avenue, and Pine Street area.
• Sunday, May 2, night: Washington Street area, South Main from Lawrence Street to Prospect Street.
• Monday, May 3, night: Cotton Mill Hill, Vernon Road, Morningside.
• Tuesday, May 4, night: Oak Street area, Main Street area.
• Wednesday, May 5, night: Linden Street, Route 30, Putney Road from Park Place to North Bridge.
• Thursday, May 6, night: Vermont and Eaton avenues, Terrace Street, Tyler Street, Walnut Street, and Wantastiquet Drive.
• Friday, May 7, day: Exit 1 and Old Guilford Road to Welcome Center.
• Friday, May 7, night: Putney Road from North Bridge to Exit 3.
• Saturday, May 8, night: Putney Road North of Exit 3, Old Ferry Road, Glen Orne Drive.
Flushing of the water mains in Tri-Park Cooperative Housing and Deepwood Drive Developments will take place on Monday, May 10. Morning flushing for the lower section will include Village Drive, Valley Road, Maplewood Drive, Edgewood Drive, Lynwood Drive, Reservoir Road, Hemlock Drive, and Woodvale and the lower part of Winding Hill Road. Afternoon flushing for the upper section will include the upper part of Winding Hill Road, Deepwood Drive, Stonewall Drive, Record Drive, Autumn Hill, Windward Drive, and the rest of Lynwood Drive.