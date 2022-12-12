BRATTLEBORO — Crews have discovered a leak in the water main on Walnut Street near where it joins Terrace Street. Repairs will be made on Tuesday, beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing through approximately 7 p.m. During this work water service will be shut off to all residents and businesses on Walnut Street.
Once the water is restored, people may experience a short period of discolored water or air in the water lines after the repair is complete. Running the cold water for a few minutes should clear the lines if this happens.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Peter Lynch at plynch@brattleboro.org.