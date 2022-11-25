BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be meeting to discuss Altzimers stigmatization from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the American Legion Post 5, 32 Linden St.
The talk will cover topics such as:
What is it like to be diagnosed with and live with Alzheimer’s or another dementia?
What is it like to care for someone with dementia
Upcoming state and federal policy priorities regarding dementia and Alzheimers.
What services are available in Vermont and in the local community, and what services are needed
How to get involved with the fight to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementias
This event is free and open to the public, including those with dementia. Lunch will be provided, and visitors should indicate any food restrictions when they register. This event is being hosted by the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/ALZBrat or call 802-440-1881.