Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Students from Putney Central School put on their orange while making a heart on the school’s field during a Unity Day celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Unity Day is a day to wear orange to show support for kindness, inclusion and acceptance.

PUTNEY — Students from Putney Central School put on their orange while making a heart on the school’s field during a Unity Day celebration on Wednesday. The orange represents support for kindness, inclusion and acceptance.

PHOTOS: Unity Day

1 of 10