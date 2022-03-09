WINOOSKI — Join the Vermont Student Assistance Corp. on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. for a "VSAC Shows You How" webinar designed to help students better understand financial aid offers from colleges — and how to take action if needed.
Marilyn Cargill, vice president of financial aid services, research and marketing, is joined by Soren Dews, a VSAC outreach counselor in Chittenden County, to walk students through the process.
Students typically apply to between two and seven schools, and will want to compare all offers before making a decision. Because many colleges expect a deposit for the coming school year by May 1, this time of year includes some tough thinking.
For more information, see the event info at vsac.org/events/list or email info@vsac.org.