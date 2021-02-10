BRATTLEBORO — At this moment in the United States, South Africa can provide lessons on how to navigate the vestiges of historic and current white supremacy, a growing polarized electoral constituency, and efforts to foster justice through “truth and reconciliation” processes.
The Windham World Affairs Council (WWAC) will present the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper to discuss his research and book on South African anti-apartheid politician Albert Luthuli in a Zoom webinar on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 5:30 pm. WWAC Chair Clare Gillis will moderate.
Luthuli was a long-time president-general of the African National Congress (ANC), as well as the first Black African to receive the Nobel Peace Prize (1960), yet his name is virtually unknown outside of South Africa, especially compared to his much more famous comrade Nelson Mandela.
Couper, a WWAC board member and minister of Brattleboro’s Centre Congregational Church, will give a talk on Luthuli which draws from his doctoral research, as well as from his experiences ministering in what had been Luthuli’s church in South Africa. Scott will consider the legacy of white supremacy, apartheid, and truth and reconciliation commissions in South Africa, and he will draw comparisons between the types of systemic racism that operate in South Africa and those in the United States.
While serving in Groutville, South Africa, in what had been Luthuli’s church, Couper became inspired by him, and began researching his life and politics. His eventual dissertation on Luthuli was published as a book, “Albert Luthuli: Bound by Faith,” (UKZN Press, 2010) and remains the sole substantive biography of Luthuli. This re-evaluation of South Africa’s mythologized and idealized liberation narrative drew much public criticism from South Africa’s ANC political elite. Despite the biography’s vilification as “political heresy,” Couper’s archival primary source evidence and arguments persuaded academics throughout South Africa. Today, much of South Africa’s educational curricula now reflect the re-evaluations that Couper urged concerning Luthuli.
The talk will be followed by a community question and answer session held via Zoom. This event is free and open to the public.