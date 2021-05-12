The Windham County Conservation District will host a series of webinars aimed at helping current and prospective landowners manage their properties to protect southern Vermont’s natural resources. These programs are the result of collaboration with the Lake Champlain Sea Grant, UVM Extension, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and the Southeast Vermont Cooperative Invasive Species Management Association. Dates, times and details of these events are below. For more information, or to speak with District Manager Cory Ross about these programs, email ross.wcnrcd@gmail.com
Wetlands 101
Vermont wetlands ecologists Rebecca Chalmers and Julie Follensbee will present on a variety of topics:
How you can help wildlife on your property
The role wetlands play in Vermont’s changing landscape
How wetlands protect water quality and reduce flooding
Responsibilities of landowners
How to manage a wetland on your property
Opportunities for support and funding for restoration and conservation
Two viewing options: Today at 10 a.m. (register at https://tinyurl.com/9z973cc7), or Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m. (Register at https://tinyurl.com/5wskef2f).
Septic systems for homeowners
Roughly 85 percent of Vermonters rely on an on-site waste system. Without appropriate maintenance, systems can fail, leading to expensive repair or replacement. Cristin Ashmanakas, Vermont Hydrogeologist and Sedimentologist, will present a 2-hour program covering: How septic systems work; the various kinds of systems installed in Vermont; the regulatory framework for on-site wastewater systems and potable water supplies; permit and approval issues that might occur when buying and selling property; discuss potential septic issues at the time of sale; learn how to access online resources for answers to site specific question and permit applications and to contact regional managers.
Two viewing options: Wednesday, June 3, at 7 p.m. (register at https://tinyurl.com/hutm8syy), or Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m. (register at https://tinyurl.com/hh77vwta).
Mapping tools for landowners
Sponsored by the Southeast Vermont CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Association), Tuesday, June 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. Registration required at https://tinyurl.com/9fxauufe.
The iconic Casio calculator watch was considered an amazing piece of wearable technology, but the technology we carry with us every day now has only gotten more powerful. You can use your smartphone to map invasive species on your property, plan a tree planting project or map a new trail. These tools can make managing your land easier.
Consulting forester Andrew Morrison will provide participants with the basic skills needed to make a custom map of your property, or anywhere else in Vermont, and send it to your smartphone so that you can use it to navigate, mark important locations, make a track of your travels and more. Attendees will have the chance to see these tools in action and ask questions. If you have questions you would like to share ahead of time, or if you need help registering, email Windham Conservation District Manager Cory Ross at windhamcountynrcd@gmail.com.