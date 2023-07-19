WESTMINSTER — Crews will begin paving the off-ramp of Exit 6 along Interstate 91 Northbound between Westminster and Springfield on Wednesday. This work will be conducted during daytime hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The I-91 N Exit 6 off-ramp will remain open. Motorists can expect a traffic shift on the off-ramp as crews will be operating large construction vehicles on the off-ramp to conduct paving work. Delays are expected.
Large construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the project area. Motorists are reminded to travel with caution, stay alert, and slow down through the work zone.
All work is weather dependent and is subject to change based on weather conditions.
The Exit 6 off-ramp paving is part of the Westminster-Springfield Interstate 91 Northbound Resurfacing Project between Westminster and Springfield. The project begins on the Northbound I-91 barrel in Westminster, just after Exit 5, and extends north along I-91 N to a point that is approximately 4 miles after Exit 7 in Springfield. The project is scheduled to be complete this fall.