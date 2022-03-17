DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions present their 4th Wednesday Lunch on March 23, at the Grange Hall in Dummerston Center.
Take-out meals are available for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and in-house seating is available at noon.
The menu includes chicken parmesan over pasta, vegetarian chicken option, four bean salad, garlic bread and maple bread pudding.
Reservations are requested and can be made by calling the Grange at 802-254-1138 by 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and leaving your name, telephone number, number of meals needed and whether you are eating in or taking out.
A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.