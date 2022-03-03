irish.jfif

Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange present their 2nd Wednesday Senior Lunch at the Grange Hall in Dummerston Center on Wednesday.

 Metro Creative graphic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange present their 2nd Wednesday Senior Lunch at the Grange Hall in Dummerston Center on Wednesday.

Pick-up of this take-out only meal is between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The menu will include Corned Beef & Cabbage with boiled potato, buttered carrots, homemade Irish Soda Bread and pistachio breeze for dessert.

Reservations required. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 by Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. A donation of $3 for those 60 and up and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.