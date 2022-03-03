DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange present their 2nd Wednesday Senior Lunch at the Grange Hall in Dummerston Center on Wednesday.
Pick-up of this take-out only meal is between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The menu will include Corned Beef & Cabbage with boiled potato, buttered carrots, homemade Irish Soda Bread and pistachio breeze for dessert.
Reservations required. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 by Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. A donation of $3 for those 60 and up and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.