MARLBORO — It's a busy weekend at the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum.
On Saturday, head to the Mountainside Center, 117 Adams Cross Road, for a kids exploration of "Spring Forest Flowers."
Call the museum to sign up for Nicki Steel's Photography Walk that afternoon.
Then stay up late Sunday night for a Lunar Eclipse Party held in partnership with Vermont Distillers at the Hogback Mountain Overlook. There will be a fire, night hikes and a viewing of the full lunar eclipse with an owl.
Donations are requested for participation in these programs but not required. Contact the museum for more information, or check the website Public Programs vermontmuseum.org.