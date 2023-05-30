BRATTLEBORO — The Winston Prouty Center is selling tickets for the annual Par for the Cause Prize-A-Day Raffle. Three winners are drawn every weekday from June 1 to June 23.
There are over 60 prizes to win, including gift certificates to local eateries and shops, yoga classes, movie tickets, haircuts, car services, memberships, admission passes and more.
Tickets are $5 for one, $20 for five, $50 for twenty and $100 for 50. Entries stay in the drawing all month long. Tickets can be purchased at www.winstonprouty.org and will be available at Everyone’s Books through May 31, at the June 2 Gallery Walk, at the Brattleboro Food Co-op on June 3, and the Putney Farmer’s Market on June 4.
Proceeds support the Center’s mission to provide inclusive education and family support to promote the success of children and families.