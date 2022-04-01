BRATTLEBORO — Welcome Spring is a craft fair featuring works by the gifted crafters of All Souls Church, Unitarian Universalist, will be held outdoors on April 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
Reflecting the Unitarian Universalism principles of respect for the environment and adopting a green lifestyle, organizers for this fundraiser have selected many recycled and upcycled materials to repurpose. Among the items for sale are various sized totes, flowered wreaths, fairy houses, fabric flower brooches and decorative table runners.
Also offered are many baked goods and jams, plants for inside and out. New this year are do it yourself projects, including decorating a bird house, fairy house or fabric garden flag.
COVID protocols such as social distancing and limited crowd size, will be followed. All Souls Church is located at 29 South Street W. Brattleboro. Call 802 254 9377 for more information.