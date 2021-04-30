WEST BRATTLEBORO — All Souls Church, Unitarian Universalist, hosted its fourth annual “Welcome Spring” craft fair on April 24. If you missed it, there is still time to shop by going online to special.ascvt.org. Everyone is welcome. The outdoor fair was held on Saturday under a blue sky framed by the church forest, but there are still various spring inspired items to be found at the virtual fair, which is open for business until May 9.
The categories include: Art from the Heart, Home Goods, Jewelry and Accessories, Woodland Whimsicals, and “Wreaths and May Baskets.” Home Goods features many items made by the congregation’s quilters, from baby quilts to table decor, while Woodland Whimsicals is the place to go if your home deserves a hand crafted fairy house. The practical minded will find “Totes, Bags, and Purses” and the last few Edible Delights as well as some cute items at the “Kids Corner.”
With Mother’s Day coming up there are unusual possibilities … like table runners made of old fashioned hankies or a “tea for two gift basket.” You can pay online with a credit card and arrange to pick up your choices in West Brattleboro or to have them delivered for $5.