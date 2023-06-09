WESTMINSTER — A "Welcome to Summer Potluck" will be hosted by the Westminster Town Democratic Committee at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Westminster West Town Hall.
Community members are invited to the free event to enjoy live music while talking with community leaders.
A panel presentation featuring Westminster Town Democratic chair, former Select Board chair, current School Board chair and current state representative will speak briefly at the end about what is needed to serve the community in each of their respective roles.
The event aims to celebrate the arrival of summer and allow locals to consider if they might want to run for office one day or recommend a friend who might.