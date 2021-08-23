TOWNSHEND — Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Community Wellness classes will resume in September.
The class lineup includes the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group which meets on the first Thursday of every month from 11 a.m. to noon. Beginning Sept. 2 in Heins Room 1, a facilitated group focused on the challenges of caring for people with dementia/Alzheimer’s. The classes, which are free, are led by community health team member Claire Bemis, RN. To register, call 802-365-3763.
The Living Alone Support Group will meet on the third Wednesday of every month, starting Sept. 15 from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m., Heins Room 1. The informal, facilitated group focuses on the challenges of living alone. Taking place in Heins Room 1, the free class will be led by Support and Services at Home (SASH) Coordinator Jessy Cudworth. Call prior to first attendance at 802-365-4115, ext. 108.
An advanced Tai Chi class begins Sept. 15 and a beginners class starts Friday, Sept. 17, each from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Community Wellness Room. Both classes focus on developing balance and flexibility and are offered in a six-week series. The classes, which are free, are run by certified instructor Pam Coburn. Call to save your space in the next series: 802-365-3649.
A strength class, called Strong Bones, meets twice weekly with two classes to choose from: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m., starting Sept. 13, or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 am, beginning Sept. 14. Participants generally go two times a week on a regular basis. The cost is $3 per class and clean, soft-soled shoes are required. Pre-registration is required: 802-365-3649.
All Grace Cottage wellness classes are held in the Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center, 133 Grafton, Rd., Townshend. For more information, call 802-365-3649.