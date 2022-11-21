BRATTLEBORO — Join in for the 65th Annual Christmas Bazaar at the First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro, 880 Western Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Handmade items including wreaths, ornaments, berry bowls, knitwear, and baked goods. Raffle for a rustic wooden settee, Vermont maple syrup, Grafton Cheese basket, craft items, and gift cards to local businesses. The traditional lunch of corn chowder, hot dogs, and a variety of desserts will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. Information: call 802-254-9767 or e-mail fccwb1770@gmail.com