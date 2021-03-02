DUMMERSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced $3.9 million in direct assistance grants to 288 volunteer and combination fire departments nationwide through the agency’s FY2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental program (AFG-S).
The AFG-S Program includes a grant to the West Dummerston Fire Department in the amount of $1,657.
Authorized and funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Fiscal Year 2020 AFG-S is a $100 million supplemental funding opportunity to support the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and related disinfectant supplies and equipment to help the fire services prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By law, 25 percent of the available AFG-S funds must be awarded to volunteer fire departments and another 25 percent must be awarded to combination fire departments. Additional information about FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters grant programs may be found at fema.gov/firegrants.