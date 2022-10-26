SAXTONS RIVER — Everyone interested in learning more and offering their views about the West End Redevelopment of the Village’s Main Street are invited to a special charette at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Main Street Arts. Led by the UMass Consulting Team the discussion will center on three uses for the site, 37 Main Street, drawn from previous public input. Pizza will be served.
The property has been used as a photography studio, an automobile repair garage, a hardware store and a restaurant before Main Street Arts took it over. The town of Rockingham applied for the municipal planning grant which funds the 37 Main Street project. The Nov. 2 presentation will include sketches, site plans and brief descriptions to work on the ideas and make them better.