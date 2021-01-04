WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River Community Market wishes everyone a Happy New Year and hopes everyone has had a rejuvenating holiday season.
The online community market is now open for weekly pre-orders. Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday, Jan. 8, 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
There is an outstanding selection of local food (farm vegetables, milk, cheeses, hummus, baked goods, prepped food, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more.
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop on by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and the Saturday morning cafe to support the community.
Check it out: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/
New to the market this week: cranberry chocolate chunk rye cookies, cabbage, fermented jalapenos, whole pasture-raised chickens, grass-fed lamb shanks, lamb bones, tulsi, currant red raspberry soda, and apple juice.
Check out the new bulk items: semisweet chocolate chips, cans of artichoke hearts, dry beans (kidney, black bean, and spilt peas), chicken bouillon, and dry pasta.
The featured vendor this week is Vermont Shepherd in Putney.
The oldest and most well known of the country’s sheep and mixed milk cheeses, made on their Vermont family farm in small batches. Try their aged sheep and cow/sheep cheeses, as well as their fromage blanc (a classic French cream cheese) and cow’s milk yogurt.
The featured item is Taft Hill Farm’s delicious and local maple syrup.
Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup. There is also free delivery for high-risk customers. If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, please check out the Pay-It-Forward Program.