WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River online Community Market is now open for weekly pre-orders.
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday, Jan. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
There is a truly outstanding selection of local food (farm vegetables, milk, cheeses, hummus, baked goods, prepped food, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more.
Check it out: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/.
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop on by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and the Saturday morning cafe to support the community.
If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, check out the Pay-It-Forward Program.
New to the market this week: organic local milk, tomme cheese, local homemade butter, and the thrift store.
Check out all the new bulk items: chocolate chips, peanut butter, dry beans (kidney, black bean, and spilt peas), chicken bouillon, dry pasta, and more.
Their featured vendor this week is their own thrift store. The featured item is Miller Farm Organic Milk. Order from whole white, chocolate milk or maple milk. Miller Farm is a 5th generation family farm in Vernon.
Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup. They also offer a free delivery for high-risk customers.