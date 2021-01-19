WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River online community market is now open for weekly pre-orders.
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday, Jan. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
There is a truly outstanding selection of local food (farm vegetables, milk, cheeses, hummus, baked goods, prepped food, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more.
Check it out: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and their Saturday morning cafe to support the community.
If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, check out the Pay-It-Forward Program. Since March, $3,960 of food assistance has been requested by our neighbors. Let’s keep this program going!
New to the market this week: organic local butter, homemade soaps (Honeysuckle Peach, Frankincense & Myrrh & Raspberry Creme), and chorizo, and hot Italian sausage. Check out all the new bulk items: chocolate chips, peanut butter, dry beans (kidney, black bean, and spilt peas), chicken bouillon, dry pasta, and more.
Our featured vendor this week is Sister Garden Farm in Athens, Vermont. Sister Garden is a small family farm that makes raspberry shortbread cookies, frozen tomatoes, and delicious blueberry, peach, strawberry, and raspberry jams.
Our featured item is Tasty Crumb’s cinnamon buns: fluffy rolls, filled with cinnamon sugar, and covered in mouth-watering cream cheese frosting.
Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup. We also offer a free delivery for high-risk customers.