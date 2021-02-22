WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River online Community Market is now open for weekly pre-orders.
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday, Feb. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
We have a truly outstanding selection of local food (farm vegetables, microgreens, milk, cheeses, hummus, baked goods, prepped food, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more!
Check it out: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and our Saturday morning cafe to support our community.
If you need help paying for your order OR if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, check out the Pay-It-Forward Program. Let’s keep this program going! Our featured vendor this week is Wren’s Grove, a warming combo of sweets and pottery from Windham, Vermont.
Check out our Local Sausage Special. A combo of 1 pound of ground pork, 1 pound of ground beef, 1 pound of maple breakfast sausage, 1 pound of hot Italian sausage, and 1 pound of uncured smoked chorizo from local Farms.
Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup.
We also offer free delivery for high-risk customers.