WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River online community market is now open for weekly pre-orders.
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday, Feb. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
We have a truly outstanding selection of local food (farm vegetables, milk, cheeses, hummus, baked goods, prepped food, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more.
Check it out: https://west- river-community-market.myshopify.com/
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop on by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and our Saturday morning cafe to support our community.
If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, please check out the Pay-It-Forward Program. Let’s keep this program going!
The weekly featured vendor is Litchfield Homestead: “We are a small homestead located in the quaint village of West Townshend. We truly believe that it is important for people to have the fundamental skills to support local commerce and learn how to sustain within their community. We work very hard to rely on resources within a 50 mile radius.”
Our featured item is Salve VT, a homestead salve handcrafted by farmers for skin that works and plays hard.
We also have seafood and fish to pre-order from a local, woman-owned small business. The seafood comes from a FDA-certified interstate seafood shipper in Cape May, N.J. All items are portioned, packaged and transported direct from the dockside processing facility to southern Vermont on ice in a refrigerated vehicle. Our vendor is an experienced commercial fisherman and sushi expert, Captain Jeff Nace of Top Hat Seafood, headquartered in Cape May.
Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup. We also offer a free delivery for high-risk customers.