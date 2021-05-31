WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River Community Market is now open for pre-orders at https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
Free delivery is also available for high-risk customers. This week the market’s ordering hours are extended until Thursday at 2 p.m.
Spring is here and we have our first plant starts available for your gardens. Keep an eye out in the upcoming weeks for more varieties.
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store.
If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, check out the Pay it Forward Program.
The online market is a not-for-profit service that provides the community with a safe, clean, and easy means to order and pick up healthy, local farm produce and other necessities in one location at the West Townshend Country Store. The market evolved directly from our local food ordering service that began during Vermont’s Stay at Home Order. It will continue to support Townshend Farmers’ Market vendors and many other wonderful local producers.
The West River Community Market aspires to be a virtual, year-round market dedicated to fighting food insecurity while strengthening food sovereignty. We are committed to being a local food hub for our community and re-inventing ways to do so. Please help us continue to grow our resilient community with a thriving and sustainable local food system.
Stop by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and the Saturday morning cafe to support the community.