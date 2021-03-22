WEST TOWNSHEND -- The West River Community Market is now open for pre-orders. Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for curbside pick-up on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store. Here is the link for pre-orders: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/
We have a truly outstanding selection of local food (prep foods, pastured meats, microgreens, apples, milk, cheeses, hummus and baked goods), seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, fish and seafood, and more. A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and our Saturday morning cafe to support our community.
If you need help paying for your order or if you'd like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, check out the Pay-It-Forward Program. We also offer free delivery to high-risk customers.
Our featured vendor this week is the Robie Farm in Piermont, N.H. Their mission is to provide you with the best all-natural milk, pasture-raised local meats and cheeses available anywhere. Our featured product is 12-layer lasagna with vegetarian "meat" sauce from Starry Sky. Starry Sky Homestead Farm was created to provide delicious, wholesome vegetarian meals and treats, all delivered to your home. They use only the highest quality ingredients with absolutely no preservatives and, whenever possible, organic and local ingredients to contribute to the wellness of your family and to promote our local farmers and producers.