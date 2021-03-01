WEST TOWNSHEND — The online West River community market is now open for your weekly pre-orders.
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday, March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
We have a truly outstanding selection of local food (farm vegetables, microgreens, milk, cheeses, hummus, baked goods, prepped food, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more.
Check it out: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and our Saturday morning cafe to support our community.
If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, please check out the Pay-It-Forward Program.
Our featured vendor this week is Forest Garden Farm in South Newfane. Keep your immune defenses up and winter chill away with their ecologically grown and gathered medicinal and culinary herbs, tinctures, elixirs, oils, and more. Try Echinacea and Goldenseal Tincture, Stress Relief Formula Tincture CBD with Skullcap and Tulsi, Lyme Tonic, Calming Facial Toner, and more.
A market staple is FinAllie Ferments’ electric curry kraut. The Finallie Ferments team in West Townshend consists of amazing farmers and food alchemists, dedicated to honoring and sourcing from the local and organic Vermont soil.
Our seafood and fish pre-orders are back. Pre-order from a local, woman-owned small business for pick up on Saturday, March 13. Among the items available are Norwegian salmon filet (1 lb., $16); Norwegian salmon chowder chunks, (1 lb., $16); South African lobster tails (4 oz., $10); 15/21 large shrimp, peeled and deveined (frozen 2 lb., $22) and more! All items are portioned, packaged and transported direct from the dockside processing facility to Southern Vermont on ice in a refrigerated vehicle. Our vendor is an experienced commercial fisherman and sushi seller, Captain Jeff Nace of Top Hat Seafood, headquartered in Cape May, N.J. (FDA-certified interstate seafood shipper).
Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup. We also offer free delivery for high-risk customers.