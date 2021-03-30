WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River Community Market is open for pre-orders at https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/. This week the market’s ordering hours are extended until Thursday at 10 p.m.
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store. They also offer free delivery for high-risk customers.
The market has armfuls of spinach to offer this week from Wild Shepherd Farm, a diversified grass-based family farm in Athens. Get your hearty green fix here with spinach or our winter veggie staples — sunflower, pea shoot, and/or sunflower microgreens ... and as always a truly outstanding selection of local food (prep foods, pastured meats, apples, milk, cheeses, and baked goods) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, fish and seafood, and more.
The feature product is Sister Garden Farm’s half-pig shares for the 2021 season. You can expect a half pig share to yield about 60 to 70 pounds of meat. Cuts will include bacon, ham, bone-in pork chops, butt roast, ribs, picnic shoulder, ground pork, and stew bones. All meat comes frozen and will be ready for pick-up around the first week of November.
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and our Saturday morning cafe.
If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, check out the Pay-It-Forward Program.